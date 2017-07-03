Marshawn Lynch’s return to the NFL after a one-year hiatus is good news for football fans, but from a pure entertainment standpoint, the running back pursuing a second career playing soccer would be even better.

Lynch, who signed a two-year contract with his hometown Oakland Raiders in April, participated in a charity soccer game organized by former Seattle Sounders player Steve Zakuani outside Seattle on Sunday. The former Seahawks star, who trotted onto the pitch in sandals, must’ve thought he was back at CenturyLink Field when he picked up the ball on a breakaway and carried it past the goalkeeper and into the net.

Lynch drew a red card for the blatant — and hilarious — handball, before proceeding to snatch the red card out of the referee’s hand and punt the ball toward the other end of the field. As Lynch headed toward the sideline, the referee handed him the red card as a souvenir. Never change, Beast Mode.