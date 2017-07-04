

New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge gestures after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning Tuesday. (Kathy Willens/Associated Press)

Aaron Judge may only be a rookie, but he’s already leaving his mark with the New York Yankees — and, no, we’re not talking about his major league-leading 28 home runs. (Well, not exactly.)

The 25-year-old right fielder on Tuesday hit a booming solo shot over the left-center field wall off Toronto’s J.A. Happ. The homer had an exit velocity of 118.4 mph, per Statcast, and was stopped short by a metal casement just below a sign, which will now sport a noticeable dent. Yes, a dent.

It’s the second bit of damage the rookie has inflicted at the $2.3 billion stadium this season, having taken out a TV during batting practice on May 2.

“I’m still waiting for the bill from the other one,” he said after the Yankees’ 4-1 loss to the Blue Jays on Tuesday.

As impressive a feat as it was, this homer doesn’t even rank in the top three on Judge’s list when it comes to velocity, his best coming June 10, when he launched a ball at 121.1 mph — the hardest hit home run since Statcast’s introduction in 2015. It’s also far short of his 495-foot blast on June 11, which also leads the major leagues. (Tuesday’s homer was projected, also per Statcast, to travel 456 feet had it not crashed into the stadium fixture.)

The 6-foot-7, 282-pound player was named to the American League all-star team as a starter Sunday night, and he elected to participate in the All-Star Game’s Home Run Derby, along with teammate Gary Sanchez, who has 13 home runs this season. Judge currently leads the American League in home runs, RBI (63) and on base plus slugging (1.135) and is second in batting with a .329 average. Judge is also a home run short of matching Joe DiMaggio’s Yankees rookie home run record set in 1936 and likely will become the fourth rookie to lead the majors in homers entering the all-star break.

Aaron Judge leads the majors with 27 HR. He's on track to be the 4th rookie to lead the majors in HR at the break. pic.twitter.com/LqEjTdDY2h — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 4, 2017

Judge struck out in his other three at-bats, but he did extend his on-base streak to 35, the longest single-season stretch by a New York player since Marx Teixeira reached base in 42 straight starts in 2010, per the New York Daily News.