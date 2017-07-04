

“I appreciate all of the people who have reached out to check in on my family,” Darren McFadden said. (Brandon Wade/Associated Press)

On Saturday, Darren McFadden tweeted out his “thoughts and prayers” to the victims of a shooting at a Little Rock nightclub. On Monday, the Cowboys running back, a native of that city, confirmed that some relatives of his were among those wounded in the incident.

Police said that 28 were injured, 25 with gunshot wounds, when what are believed to be multiple people opened fire during a rap concert at a Little Rock venue. The victims ranged in age from 16 to 35, with two in critical condition as of Saturday, in what authorities described as possibly a gang-related dispute.

“The other night, while at home, I received a call from my nephew that there was a shooting at the club where he and some my relatives were,” McFadden said on Twitter. “He told me that he got shot, many other people were shot and that some of my relatives were among those shot.

“Out of concern for all of the people affected by this horrible tragedy, I went down to the scene to check on my relatives and to offer any help I could.”

Why was NFLer Darren McFadden outside scene of #LRMassShooting? Mom told me he was checking on hurt relatives. More on @FOX16News @KARK4News pic.twitter.com/anExBLXoqF — victoria price (@victoriapricetv) July 4, 2017

The 29-year-old McFadden was born and raised in Little Rock and went on to star for the Arkansas Razorbacks, twice finishing second in Heisman Trophy voting. He was drafted fourth overall in 2008 by the Raiders, and he signed with the Cowboys in 2015.

“I appreciate all of the people who have reached out to check in on my family,” McFadden continued in Twitter update Monday. “We all appreciate your kind words and prayers. At this time, I asking people to respect the privacy of my family and their medical status.

“Finally, I want to again send my thoughts and prayers to all those affected by the shooting.”

Police are still working on identifying and interviewing attendees of the concert, in search of one or more shooters. A rapper performing at the nightclub, Finese2Tymes (real name: Ricky Hampton) was arrested in Birmingham, Ala., Sunday on unrelated assault and weapons charges.