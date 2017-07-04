

Joey Chestnut ingested 20,160 calories worth of Nathan’s hot dogs and buns on Tuesday. (Bebeto Matthews/AP)

How many hot dogs can you eat in 10 minutes? The healthy answer is probably one. Or zero. But when you’re Joey Chestnut and you’re going for a record-breaking 10th Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest title, health isn’t on the top of your mind.

“I was sweating like a mad dog,” he said (via the New York Daily News) about his historic effort that saw him win by housing 72 hot-dogs in 600 seconds.

But Chestnut, who once ate 73-and-a-half hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes, said he wasn’t that pleased with his effort.

“I slowed down quite a bit,” he said of the final seconds of Tuesday’s annual Independence Day contest in Brooklyn, N.Y. “I know I can do better. Next year, if I come back, I’ll be pushing hard.”

If this sounds entirely absurd, um, chew on this: Chestnut’s plan was to eat 80 hot dogs, according to the Daily News, and he was on track to do just that when he polished off 46 (buns included) in the first five minutes of Tuesday’s contest. But then things began to wind down. Chestnut ate just 30 hot dogs in the next four minutes, before packing in six in the final minute to beat achieve his personal best.

“I’m happy,” Chestnut said. “It was another great Fourth of July.”

YOUR @originalnathans Men's results!

1 Chestnut 72

2 Cincotti 60

3 Stonie 48

4 Esper 44.5

5 Breeden 38.5

6 Oji 36

7 Morgan 34

8 Salem 33 — Major League Eating (@eatingcontest) July 4, 2017

Chestnut won his first Nathan’s title in 2007 when he ousted Japan’s Takeru Kabayashi, who had won the previous six years. Chestnut, who goes by the nickname Jaws on the competitive-eating circuit, went on to win until 2015 when Matt “Megatoad” Stone took him down while eating just 62 dogs. But Chestnut came roaring back in 2016 and now appears to be starting a new winning streak.

In the women’s division, American Miki Sudo continued her winning streak, earning her fourth consecutive title by downing 41 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes.