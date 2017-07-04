

Nope, the prospect wasn’t Tim Tebow. (Kathy Willens/Associated Press)

Logan Taylor, a relief pitcher for the Las Vegas 51s, a Mets’ Class AAA affiliate, suffered a concussion and other injuries Saturday during a visit to Salt Lake City, where he was attacked by a homeless man with a tire iron and a sock filled with rocks, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

According to the paper, Taylor, 25, was walking down the street when the man, later identified to be Joshua Cruz, 33, approached him and asked for his wallet. When Taylor refused, the Review-Journal reports, Cruz then attacked him, hitting his head from behind with the tire iron.

“There were a couple guys that saw it,” 51s Manager Pedro Lopez told the Review-Journal.

Referring to two of Taylor’s teammates, Dom Smith and Kevin McGowan, Lopez said, “They tried to go after the guy when they realized it was Logan, but [the police] ended up catching the guy later on.”

Cruz, who remained in jail early this week on a $2,500 bond, is facing charges of aggravated robbery and failure to stop at command of law enforcement.

Taylor, meanwhile, needed “six or seven” staples to close up the wound to the back of his head. While he was added to the disabled list, he was healthy enough to return to be with his team during Saturday evening’s game that saw the Salt Lake Bees win, 6-3.

On Tuesday, he thanked his fans on social media for their concern, and noted he planed to return to baseball “soon.”

Thank you to everybody who has reached out to me to check on me, it has meant a lot and I'll be back out there soon. — Logan Taylor (@Loganreese36) July 4, 2017

While this incident is certainly unfortunate for Taylor, he has not been having the best season. With a 3.96 ERA in 38 ²/₃ innings, according to the New York Post, he is not considered one of the Mets’ top prospects.