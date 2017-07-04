

Thinking about his next tattoo, perhaps? (Seth Wenig/AP)

Odell Beckham Jr. is no stranger to odd tattoos, but his latest might be the weirdest yet.

It consists of the faces of rapper Lil’ Wayne, reggae icon Bob Marley — and a partial rendering of a 1997 Sports Illustrated cover featuring Mike Tyson biting of a piece of Evander Holyfield’s ear during their famous bout on June 28 of that year.

Yep. It includes the Sports Illustrated logo and everything.

The New York Giants star showed off his new ink recently on Instagram, his usual canvas for displaying his tattoos. It’s at least the second tattoo he’s gotten during the offseason, following one he showed off in April of an ’80s-era Michael Jackson on his calf.

Tatted on me but tht ishh is deeper than the surface… A post shared by Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) on Apr 11, 2017 at 1:46pm PDT

While it’s a possibility that Beckham just really likes certain pop culture figures, it’s more likely the images have an alternative meaning to him. While he didn’t appear to comment on his Lil’ Wayne/Bob Marley/Sports Illustrated work, he did comment on his MJ work, noting in April when he got it that the meaning “is deeper than the surface.”

At the rate he’s going, Beckham may find himself soon running out of room for more tattoos. He famously filled his back with the New York City skyline in 2016. Of course, he added an image of a horse-riding ape holding up an assault rifle taken from the post for the 2014 film “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes” for good measure.

Again, Odell Beckham Jr. is a fan of unusual tattoos.