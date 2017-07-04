

Team Bora Hansgrohe rider Peter Sagan, second from left, appears to push his elbow into Team Dimension Data rider Mark Cavendish, left, in the final sprint of Stage 4 on Tuesday. (Yoan Valat/EPA)

Popular cyclist Peter Sagan’s Tour de France came to an abrupt end on Tuesday when he was disqualified after appearing to elbow Mark Cavendish into a barrier. Tour de France officials made the announcement on Tuesday, just two hours after Stage 4’s dramatic ending.

“We’ve decided to disqualify Peter Sagan from the Tour de France 2017 after the tumultuous sprint, here in Vittel, [France]. He endangered multiple riders, Mark Cavendish and others who were implicated in the crash, in the final meters of the sprint,” an official from the race jury told reporters (via Cycling News). “We applied article 12.104, irregular sprints, in which case commissaires are allowed to enforce a judgment to disqualify a rider and amend a fine.”

That's got to hurt! Cavendish crashes at Stage Four. Suspected broken shoulder after colliding with the hoardings. pic.twitter.com/CFrykBtp7P — StanJames.com (@stanjames) July 4, 2017

Cavendish may be out as well. He suffered serious injuries, including to his right shoulder, and the Team Dimension Data rider said after the race he was “not optimistic” about his chances to continue.

The crash occurred in the final 200 meters of Tuesday’s 207.5-kilometer stage, from Mondorf-les-Bains, Luxembourg, to Vittel, France. Cavendish, winner of the second-most Tour de France stages in history, tried to pass Stage 3 winner Sagan but crashed instead.

“The shoulder,” Cavendish, 32, told reporters later, referencing the right shoulder, on which he’s had surgery to replace a ligament. “I don’t know if I snapped it.”

The crash, which NBC Sports commentators described as “gruesome,” immediately generated controversy because it appeared Sagan elbowed Cavendish.

“It’s an act of violence,” Team Dimension Data’s performance manager Rolf Aldag said on the NBC Sports broadcast. “To elbow somebody off the bike at that speed is just an act of violence.”

“Race accidents happen, but that was not a race accident in my opinion,” Aldag added, confirming he was petitioning the race’s commissaires and UCI, world cycling’s governing body to disqualify Sagan for his behavior.

Not everyone was eager to blame Sagan, who rides for Team Bora Hansgrohe. NBC Sports analysts and former pro cyclists Christian Vande Velde and Bob Roll defended Sagan during the telecast, reasoning that the Slovak rider was reacting to other riders on his left.

“It’s hard to really fault Peter Sagan here,” Vande Velde said. “It looks so brutal from this perspective, but I don’t think he was trying to do that to Mark. I don’t think he was trying to hurt him.”

“Absolutely,” Roll agreed. “No place to go for Mark. He did not have enough room.”

Cavendish, meanwhile, was diplomatic about Sagan’s move.

“I get on with Peter well, but … the elbow,” he said. “I’m not a fan of him putting his elbow in me like that. … I’d just like to speak with him about it.”

In fact, Cavendish did briefly get to speak with Sagan, who finished second but was later removed from the standings as officials reviewed his actions during the crash. Sagan later told the media he apologized “because it’s not nice to crash like that.”

He also insinuated that he did not put out his elbow on purpose, noting, “I didn’t have time to react and go left.”

Cavendish remained on the ground for several minutes after crashing, then remounted his bike to cross the finish line while gingerly holding his right arm. The British rider also suffered a badly cut finger, other scrapes and a possible head injury after the wheels of another rider’s bicycle rolled over his face while he was down.

The incident involving Cavendish was the second crash in the final three kilometers of Stage 4. The first left dozens of riders on the ground, including current race leader Geraint Thomas of Team Sky. Unlike Cavendish, none of those riders appeared to suffer serious injuries.

“I’m all right,” Thomas said via WalesOnline after the stage that saw him retain his lead. “There was a crash in front of us and again I had nowhere to go. It was just one of those things.”

Arnaud Démare won Tuesday’s stage.