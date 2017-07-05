

Damien Wilson was a fourth-round draft pick in 2015. (Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press)

Cowboys linebacker Damien Wilson was arrested Tuesday and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, following an incident in the parking lot of a Dallas-area stadium. Police in Frisco, Tex., said Wednesday that Wilson hit a woman with his truck, then pulled out a rifle and used it to threaten a man.

Wilson, 24, was released from jail after posting $10,000 bond for each of the charges. According to the ESPN, a police report alleges that Wilson “intentionally” backed his truck into the woman while parking, then “brandished a rifle at another male, causing him to be in fear.”

The husband of the woman who was allegedly struck told Dallas’s Fox 4 that she has an injured shoulder. He added that she was trying to hold a parking space for their son.

Damien Wilson is shown in a booking photo provided by the Frisco Police Department. (via AP)

Cowboys spokesmen told media outlets the team was still gathering information on the incident and didn’t have immediate comment. The NFL is also “looking into the matter to understand the facts,” spokesman Brian McCarthy told the Associated Press.

Wilson was attending a Fourth of July celebration at Toyota Stadium, which was hosting an MLS game and a fireworks display. The venue is located close to the Cowboys’ headquarters and practice facility in Frisco.

Wilson could face up to 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine if convicted on both charges, which are second-degree felonies (per the Fort Worth Star-Telegram). He could also be suspended by the NFL for violating its personal-conduct policy, even if he avoids conviction.

This is the second arrest of a Cowboys player this offseason, following cornerback Nolan Carroll’s drunk-driving charges in May. Two other Dallas defenders have already been hit with lengthy substance-abuse suspensions, with David Irving set for a four-game ban and Randy Gregory benched for the entire 2017 season.

A fourth-round pick out of Minnesota in 2015, Wilson played all 16 games last season, making six starts. He is considered a leading candidate to be the Cowboys’ starting strong-side linebacker.