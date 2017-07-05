Gordon Hayward’s decision to leave Utah and sign with the Boston Celtics had Jazz fans feeling disappointed. It was only a matter of time before some took it out his jersey.

Fans posted videos on Twitter of them lighting Hayward’s jersey on fire and watching it burn. Some used the hashtag “#betrayward” along with the videos.

This isn’t the first time disgruntled fans have taken their anger out on a player’s jersey. When LeBron James signed with Miami in 2010, a lot of fans posted videos of them burning his Cleveland Cavaliers jersey.

Hayward, an unrestricted free agent, announced Tuesday night on the Players Tribune that he would sign a four-year, $127.8 million deal with Boston. Hayward spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Jazz, making the playoffs twice and the all-star team once.