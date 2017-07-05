Gordon Hayward’s decision to leave Utah and sign with the Boston Celtics had Jazz fans feeling disappointed. It was only a matter of time before some took it out his jersey.
Fans posted videos on Twitter of them lighting Hayward’s jersey on fire and watching it burn. Some used the hashtag “#betrayward” along with the videos.
#betrayward pic.twitter.com/mRsYWrQVi7
— spee carlson (@spee_C) July 5, 2017
#betrayward pic.twitter.com/sw3e8IKJ6b
— Andrew Rembacz (@AndrewRembacz) July 5, 2017
#BETRAYWARD @BleacherReport pic.twitter.com/2zUtECC3fz
— Zini (@Zini_Alex) July 5, 2017
This isn’t the first time disgruntled fans have taken their anger out on a player’s jersey. When LeBron James signed with Miami in 2010, a lot of fans posted videos of them burning his Cleveland Cavaliers jersey.
Hayward, an unrestricted free agent, announced Tuesday night on the Players Tribune that he would sign a four-year, $127.8 million deal with Boston. Hayward spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Jazz, making the playoffs twice and the all-star team once.