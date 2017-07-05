

Joel Embiid, left, is not the biggest fan of LaVar Ball. (Photos by Getty Images)

So LaVar Ball and his family are going to have a reality TV show. Oh, don’t look shocked — it was an inevitable development for a man likened by none other than Magic Johnson to Kardashians matriarch, Kris Jenner.

All we ask is this: Can Joel Embiid please be a recurring character?

After all, every good reality show — not to mention all the dozens and dozens of thoroughly awful ones — needs conflict, but Ball’s three kids seem unlikely to mount strong challenges to their domineering father. Embiid, on the other hand, would be a sure bet to provide fireworks, given his public antipathy for Ball.

The latest example of Embiid’s Big Baller bashing came Wednesday, when the 76ers star was interacting with fans on Instagram Live. In apparent reaction to a comment he saw in his stream, Embiid blurted, “Man, f— Lavar Ball.”

If you want to actually hear the f-bomb, along with some more R-rated language, here’s video:

joel embiid says f lavar ball on ig live pic.twitter.com/bNQtAwqZYa — Drew Fultz (@Dcorrigan50) July 5, 2017

That followed a draft-day tweet sent by Embiid, after the Lakers had made Ball’s son Lonzo the second overall pick, prompting some predictable boasting by the happy father on ESPN. Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons tweeted out, “Crazy pills,” to which his seven-foot teammate replied, “Please dunk on him so hard that his daddy runs on the court to save him.”

Ball, never one to shrink from a feud, then went on a Philadelphia radio show and had this to say about Embiid and Simmons (via Liberty Ballers): “When you don’t win and don’t even make the playoffs, and don’t even stay on the court long enough, that’s the best thing you can do is tweet, make some stuff. Ain’t nobody else doing that, because they’re working on their game in the gym. These guys ain’t played a game, always hurt, and at the bottom of the totem pole.

“So guess what, get your asses off the goddamn tweeter, and get in the gym.”

Get ready for more of that kind of in-your-face commentary on Ball’s reality show, which will reportedly be funded by and streamed on Facebook. “Our goal is to make Facebook a place where people can come together around video,” an executive for the social-media behemoth told Deadline. “To help get there, we’re supporting a small group of partners and creators as they experiment with the kinds of shows you can build a community around — from sports to comedy to reality to gaming.”

Ball and his children, including Lonzo and younger brothers LiAngelo and LaMelo, who are high school basketball stars, have already allowed cameras into their Los Angeles-area home numerous times, in addition to their own videos on social media. The father, of course, quickly rose from obscurity this year with a string of outlandish comments, and he recently appeared in the pro-wrestling ring on WWE’s “Monday Night Raw.”

LaMelo Ball, who joined his father in that appearance, ended up being chided by WWE for twice using a racial slur during its broadcast. No word on whether the 76ers spoke with Embiid about his f-bomb, but LaVar Ball should definitely try to recruit “The Process” to play the crucial role of villain (or hero, to Ball’s many detractors) on his upcoming show.