Police in Palm Beach County, Fla., are looking for suspects in Monday night’s home-invasion slaying of Aaron Rajman, a professional mixed martial arts fighter who had just turned 25.

Per a police statement obtained by the Sun-Sentinel, several men entered the house Rajman shared with family members in West Boca Raton. After an argument, at least one shot was fired, killing Rajman. The suspects then drove away.

According to records kept by Sherdog.com, Rajman had a 2-2 record as a 145-pound featherweight, with his last bout a TKO loss to James Warring in May 2016. One of the few Orthodox Jews in mixed martial arts, Rajman wore a yarmulke to the ring and earned the nickname “The Matzoh Brawler.” Two years ago, he wrote in an essay on MMAFutures.com that he had become more devoted to his religion in recent years. Rajman also had taken up cooking, both to cut weight for his fights and to provide meals for family and friends on the Sabbath.

“The way I was raised guests are welcome, doors are open if you reach out me. I take that day and get my head off of MMA for a bit,” he wrote. “But I think … the effect it has on me as a person doesn’t really leave me.”

Said Rabbi Zalman Bukiet of the Chabad of West Boca Raton: “This was a special young man who had a heart of gold. It is a tragedy and extremely painful for the family; painful for everyone who knew him.”

UFC fighter Tecia Torres shared a fond remembrance of Rajman on Instagram.

R.I.P @aaronrajman A beautiful soul was taken too soon. Today I have a heavy heart with the passing of my friend. I remember when Aaron went out to NC with me and was my only corner at the end of my amateur career. Shortly after I fought on one of his own mma shows and become the #1 amateur fighter at 115. Thank you Aaron for sharing those special moments. I hope this weekend to make you smile and get the W for you. Miss you bud. A post shared by Tecia Torres (@teciatorres) on Jul 4, 2017 at 2:44pm PDT

As did West Boca Tai Chi, where Rajman trained.

According to his Facebook page, Rajman spent his final days training members of the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office on how to disarm suspects using Krav Maga, a self-defense system developed for the Israeli Defense Forces.