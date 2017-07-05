

“I’m off social media,” Rory McIlroy told reporters Wednesday. (Reuters/Paul Childs)

As far as Rory McIlroy’s involvement with social media goes, the honeymoon is over. The golfer handed over his Twitter account to his new wife and is forsaking social media altogether, at least for the time being, following a testy online exchange with former PGA Tour player Steve Elkington last month.

“I don’t need to read it,” McIlroy said Wednesday (via CNN) of criticism leveled at him on Twitter and other platforms. “It’s stuff that shouldn’t get to you, and sometimes it does.”

After McIlroy missed the cut at the U.S. Open, Elkington, a Champions Tour player and 1995 PGA Championship winner, tweeted that the Irish star was “bored” with golf. Elkington noted McIlroy’s four majors and “100 mill in [the] bank,” caustically remarking that perhaps that was good enough in a post-Tiger Woods era.

McIlroy replied with, “More like 200 mil,” posting an image of a list of his accomplishments and adding, “Not bad for a ‘bored’ 28 year old… plenty more where that came from. ” Elkington responded by comparing his antagonist unfavorably to Jack Nicklaus, to which McIlroy scoffed.

That's why jack designed 100's of golf courses… and it's knew… mustn't have taught grammar in the 50's…. — Rory McIlroy (@McIlroyRory) June 17, 2017

Some deemed McIlroy to have gotten the better of Elkington, but the former was rueful Wednesday, telling reporters, “I must have wrote that tweet and deleted it about five times before I actually sent it. I sort of regret sending it at the end, but I actually gave my wife, Erica, my phone and my Twitter and told her, ‘Change my password to something else and don’t tell me what it is.’

“So as of the time being, I’m off social media just because of that reason.”

Speaking at the site of this week’s Irish Open, McIlroy said that he wouldn’t have reacted on Twitter the way he did to criticism from just anyone, but he was particularly irked to hear it coming from someone such as Elkington. “It is not what was said. It was who said it, and anyone who has been in that environment should realize how hard golf is at times. That is the thing that got to me more than anything else,” McIlroy said.

“If it was written by a member of the media or something I could let it slide, because I can sort of say to myself, they don’t really know how it is and they don’t know what you have to deal with. But a former player that has won a major and been successful, that’s sort of why it got to me and that’s why I sort of retaliated a little bit.”

McIlroy has not won a major since the 2014 PGA Championship, and he has not even had any near-misses, although he does have five top-10 finishes. Thus it’s possible that staying away from the distractions of social media could have more benefits than simply avoiding high-profile disputes.