

Ice Cube said his Big3 basketball league is open to moving its championship game to another arena in Las Vegas to make way for Floyd Mayweather’s boxing match against Conor McGregor. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

From the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight to the Big3 championship game, Aug. 26 will be a busy day in Las Vegas. Only problem is, both sporting events are booked for the same venue — T-Mobile Arena.

The Big3 is a 10-week, 3-on-3 professional basketball league that has just started its first official season this summer. The league, created by Ice Cube, fields eight teams with former NBA players such as Hall of Famer Allen Iverson, Rashard Lewis, Mike Bibby, Chauncey Billups, Brian Scalabrine and Kenyon Martin.

Floyd Mayweather’s boxing match against Conor McGregor was declared “official” in June. The announcement came after weeks of negotiations between the two fighter’s camps. The fight itself was a year and a half in the making. UFC President Dana White said on ESPN the fight would take place at T-Mobile Arena.

Ice Cube told reporters on a conference call on Thursday the Big3 was open to moving the event on Aug. 26 to another location if there was a scheduling conflict. In June, Ice Cube had said he was willing to move as long as he came away “happy” from the negotiations.

Thursday, Ice Cubs said he thought the agreement was near.

“But until then, we’re still in the T-Mobile Arena,” Cube said. “So I think we’re close, but until we get over the finish line, we’re just close.”

The basketball game — scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m., with doors opening at 12:30 p.m. — could move from the 20,000-seat T-Mobile Arena to MGM Grand, which holds just less than 17,000.

“We would love to work with them in any way they’d like to work with us to make it an extraordinary day,” Ice Cube told reporters. “A cross-promotion makes sense. Why not?”

However, despite Ice Cube’s willingness to move, T-Mobile Arena still does not have the Mayweather-McGregor fight listed on its website. A T-Mobile box office representative told The Washington Post that MGM International is hosting the fight, but has yet to officially announce the location. AXS will also be the official seller for the event. Requests for comment from MGM Resorts International has not yet been returned.