

DeAngelo Williams spent the past two seasons in Pittsburgh. (Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

DeAngelo Williams is 34, which is ancient for an NFL running back, but he had some impressive moments filling in for the Steelers’ Le’Veon Bell last season, so it has been a bit of a surprise that he is still a free agent. However, to hear Williams tell it, he was avoiding signing a contract, all the better to make his professional wrestling debut Sunday — during which he had numerous impressive moments.

Williams also had a scary moment trying to execute a flying leap onto another wrestler who was lying on a table, and his near miss with serious injury showed why NFL teams would not have let him participate in Impact Wrestling’s “Slammiversary XV.” Having looked very much the part, though, Williams told ESPN’s Adam Schefter Wednesday that he was ready to trade the spandex back in for a helmet and cleats.

“It was my debut and my retirement, all at the same time,” Williams said on Schefter’s podcast, calling the gig “a one-shot deal.” The veteran back explained that he did it as a tribute to his late uncle, who told him several years ago that he’d love to see his nephew wrestle.

Williams also explained that his “botched table jump” didn’t go as badly as it may have appeared. “It wasn’t my face that hit the mat,” he said. “I kind of protected my face with my hands, my arms, but you couldn’t see that part.”

“What happened is, in practice when I was coming off, I didn’t have the adrenaline going,” Williams said. “So I didn’t get that high, and it was easy. But when I got in the ring and the crowd was cheering and my adrenaline was pumping, I got super high and I was up there forever. And I’m like, ‘This is not how I practiced it.’

“And when I came down, I overshot it a little bit. And when I overshot it, the way that I landed, my back took the brunt of the force. But the table gave a little bit. It goes to show too that the tables are real … There’s nothing fake about that.”

“That was my retirement right there, jumping through the table,” Williams added. Before that, though, he wowed the crowd at the Impact Zone in Orlando, displaying a flurry of moves that belied his inexperience.

As for his next appearance in an athletic event, Williams told Schefter, “I’m definitely playing football [this year]. I guess you could say I’m waiting on the phone call. … I’ll be ready, you can rest assured of that. I work out every day.”

Williams, who rushed for 98 yards and four touchdowns on 343 carries last season, adding 118 yards and two scores on 18 receptions, certainly looked like he was in shape Saturday. The former Panther and Steeler would be heading into his 12th NFL season, but he could be hoping that his wrestling performance showed that he can still take some nasty spills and continue competing.

“Football injuries are 100 percent of the game,” Williams said. “People get nicked up, people get bruised, injured, things of that nature. Me, considering myself a reliable football player — I’m not going to say reliable running back, I’m going to say reliable football player — I know that somebody out there feels as if they can depend on me, whether it’s the Pittsburgh Steelers, whether it’s somebody else.

“I know there is 28 teams out there [he refused to elaborate on which four teams were an “automatic no" for him] that could use my services.”