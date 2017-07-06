

The damage to Nissan Stadium from the fireworks is not supposed to affect the sporting events happening this weekend. (AP Photo/Weston Kenney)

A celebratory Fourth of July firework display in downtown Nashville Tuesday night went astray Tuesday night when a stray firework landed and went off inside the Tennessee Titans’ Nissan Stadium.

The firework shell misfired and detonated in the upper deck, according to Monica Fawknotson, director of Nashville Metro Sports Authority. Fawknotson told The Washington Post no one was injured inside the stadium, however, the fireworks caused damage to some of the upper deck seats. That section of seats has been closed off for repairs.

Damage done to the upper deck of Nissan Stadium but an exploding fireworks shell from 4th of July show downtown. pic.twitter.com/iJZaQHXMo1 — Greg Arias (@GregAriasPFS) July 5, 2017

Repairing the damage in the city-owned stadium will be paid for by the fireworks vendor, Pyro Shows, which is based in LaFollette, Tenn. Fawknotson said a structural engineer will be visiting the stadium Thursday to assess the damage. There is no timetable for when repairs will be made.

“A misfired shell during a large fireworks display is not uncommon,” Butch Spyridon, president and chief executive of Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp., said in a statement. “The Nashville Fire Department, the Fire Marshal and other local safety officials designate a 1,000-foot radius fallout zone for the July Fourth event footprint to accommodate this potential occurrence and ensure public safety.”

The firework display was set off in between the west side of Nissan Stadium and the Cumberland River.

And while the Titans won’t be using the stadium until their Aug. 19 preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers, multiple events are scheduled at the stadium before then. There’s a CONCACAF Gold Cup Group B Doubleheader on Saturday, with matchups between the U.S. men’s national team and Panama set at 3:30 p.m. and Martinique against Nicaragua at 6 p.m.

Despite the damage, Fawknotson said the preliminary reports suggest there will be no interruptions to the planned sporting events. Gold Cup ticket holders will not be displaced because no seats were sold in the section that was damaged, Fawknotson said. The only upper deck tickets sold for Saturday’s matches were on the opposite side of the stadium.