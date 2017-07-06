Serbia’s Milos Teodosic, left, played well against Paul George and Team USA during the Rio Olympics. (Andrej Isakovic/AFP/Getty Images)

When the Clippers traded Chris Paul to the Rockets, they lost one of the NBA’s best playmakers. On Thursday, the team reportedly filled that gaping hole by acquiring a European player who some are describing as instantly the NBA’s best passer.

As reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and others, the Clippers gave a two-year, $12.3 million contract to Milos Teodosic. He’s a 30-year-old Serb who had been widely regarded as the finest point guard not playing in the NBA while becoming known for finding teammates with plays such as these:

Teodosic will be an offensive delight in the NBA. As creative of a passer as you'll find. Fresh off a career-best 10.2 AST per 40 @ age 30. pic.twitter.com/sb54F6wsQ5 — Mike Schmitz (@Mike_Schmitz) July 6, 2017

The 6-foot-5 Teodosic has played for CSKA Moscow since 2011, and he led the club to the EuroLeague Final Four this year after helping it win the title in 2016. A three-time all-EuroLeague first-team selection, Teodosic reportedly paid Moscow a hefty buyout fee to attain free agency, and he was a player of interest for a number of NBA squads.

Patrick Beverley, who came over to the Clippers in the Paul trade and was a teammate of Teodosic’s several years ago on Greece’s Olympiacos, said of the Serb, “He might be the best passer in the NBA right now.” According to Wojnarowski, Beverley added that he now needed to change his alias when checking into hotels after he had been going by “Milos Teodosic.”

In NBA.com’s annual survey of general managers, Teodosic was named by 53.6 percent last year as “the best international player NOT in the NBA.” He made a strong impression during the Rio Olympics, when he dropped 18 points on nine shots and added six assists as Serbia gave the U.S. all it could handle. In that game, Teodosic delivered the pass of the tournament with this over-the-shoulder gem:

Teodosic will make the Clippers and the NBA 5x more entertaining. He'll have two of these passes every night https://t.co/sAt0UCg4Aa — Joshua Riddell (@Joshua_Riddell) July 6, 2017

Paul was the undisputed leader of the Clippers, and his loss hurts a team that already appeared to have little chance to unseat the mighty Warriors in the West. However, Los Angeles is set to field an interesting, competitive squad next year. In addition to Teodosic and Beverley, the team has added scorers Lou Williams and Danilo Gallinari, while retaining star forward Blake Griffin.