

Paramedics attend to Bethanie Mattek-Sands after she crumpled to the ground with an apparent knee injury at Wimbledon. (David Ramos/Getty Images)

American Bethanie Mattek-Sands suffered what looked to be a severe knee injury during her second-round match Thursday at Wimbledon, crumpling to the ground and screaming as she approached the net in the opening game of the third set against Sorana Cirstea of Romania.

The video is not for the squeamish, so if you have trouble with that sort of thing, you might want to skip it.

[Djokovic has graceful return for McEnroe’s lazy comparison to Woods]

Mattek-Sands, who had won the first set but dropped the second, remained on the ground while clutching her right knee and screaming “help me” for an extended period of time — “How much time does it take to bring a stretcher?” a shocked Cirstea asked — and an ambulance eventually was brought to Court 17 to carry her away.

Small ambulance driven up to Court 17. #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/RSPmeYvnuq — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) July 6, 2017

The 103rd-ranked Mattek-Sands, 32, was not expected to contend for the Wimbledon singles title as a wild-card entrant but was going for the non-calendar Grand Slam in doubles with Lucie Safarova, who was visibly distraught after her playing partner went down. The pair, seeded No. 1 this year at Wimbledon, has five Grand Slam titles since 2015, including the last three, but never advanced past the quarterfinals at the All England club.

Lucie Safarova in tears after horrible injury to her doubles partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands. Really grim to hear her in such pain. pic.twitter.com/yQEe2EKYn2 — Graham Henry (@grahamhenry) July 6, 2017

Details about the extent of Mattek-Sands’s injury were not immediately available, with the WTA announcing only that she suffered “an acute knee injury” and had been taken to the hospital. We’ll update this story when we know more.