

Venus Williams celebrates her third-round win against Japan’s Naomi Osaka at Wimbledon. (REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth)

Police in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., announced Friday that new evidence has emerged showing Venus Williams legally entering an intersection before being struck by another car. Authorities had initially ruled Williams “at fault” in the June incident, which led to the death of a 78-year-old man in the other car and spawned a lawsuit by his family against the tennis star.

Williams, 37, is competing at Wimbledon, and on Friday she became the oldest woman to reach the fourth round since Martina Navratilova in 1994. On Monday, she broke into tears at the All England club when asked about the crash, calling it “devastating.” Williams had previously described the incident, in which Jerome Barson suffered critical injuries as his wife, Linda, drove their car, as having left her “heartbroken.”

“After the initial investigation was conducted, new evidence into the incident was located,” police said in a statement. “Video surveillance footage was obtained from a community south of the intersection which recorded the traffic crash.

“Based on the evidence obtained in the ongoing investigation, it has been determined the vehicle driven by Venus Williams lawfully entered the intersection on a circular green traffic signal, and attempted to travel north through the intersection.”

Police said that as Williams was making her way through the intersection, another car made a left turn in front of her vehicle, a Toyota Sequoia SUV, causing her to stop to avoid a collision. Once the car passed Williams’s vehicle, she continued through the intersection as the Barsons’ car approached a red light.

“The traffic signal then cycled to green, at which time Barson continued westbound and entered the intersection,” police said. “The front end of Barson’s vehicle collided with the right front of Williams’ vehicle.

“This updated information, based upon new evidence, is still under investigation.”

Williams had maintained that she entered the intersection on a green light, while a witness reportedly told police that she had “cut across” the Barsons’ car. The family’s wrongful-death lawsuit claimed that Jerome Barson’s death, which occurred two weeks after the crash, came “as a result of the negligence” on the tennis star’s part.

Williams was not injured in the incident, nor was she cited by police. According to the lawsuit, Jerome Barson suffered “severed main arteries, massive internal bleeding, a fractured spine and massive internal organ damage,” while his wife suffered “a cracked sternum, shattered right arm, broken right wrist, hand and fingers.”

Friday also saw attorneys for the two sides agreeing at a court hearing to exchange data downloaded from the two vehicles. Williams’s team had obtained an emergency protective order Wednesday temporarily barring the Barsons’ lawyers from acquiring the data until a mutually acceptable arrangement could be worked out.