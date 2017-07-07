If you’ve ever wondered why soccer goalkeepers’ uniforms are often brightly colored, the Wycombe Wanderers, a lower-league English team, are ready to tell it like it is.

“There’s been a lot of research into the science behind goalkeeper kits, which is why you see a lot of luminous colors and chevron patterns which enlarge the presence of the keeper in the goal,” Wanderers Coach Barry Richardson, who doubles as the team’s backup goalkeeper, said Thursday (via the team’s website).

The Wanderers are going one step further, though, when it comes to their goalkeeper kits next season. Instead of using a random array of bright colors, the team specifically opted for a design based on a kaleidoscope.

“I had a kaleidoscope as a kid,” Richardson told the BBC shortly after the team unveiled the new kits this week. “I remember looking at it and it drew my eyes into the middle.

He added: “With all of the sparkly colors, you could see them all on the peripheral, but your eyes are always drawn to the center.”

While some might think this is a cheap trick, the team’s starting goalkeeper Scott Brown is 100 percent on board.

“You’re always looking for that extra 1 percent and hopefully this can help us in one way,” Brown told the BBC. “It’s definitely the best kit I’ve had.”

Fans apparently like it, too, according to the team, which called the response “phenomenal.”

The real test, of course, will be whether sales go up. O’Neills, the company that designed and will manufacture the kit will being taking preorders next week.

While the Wanderers’ new goalkeeper kits may be the first to be based on a kaleidoscope, they’re not the first to feature crazy patterns. Goalkeepers have been wearing crazy kits for decades, as proven by this photo of former Boca Juniors keeper Carlos Navarro Montoya from 1995.

AHORA Carlos Navarro Montoya, ex arquero de Boca, en vivo en @pintadoazulyoro por @AM950Belgrano pic.twitter.com/yLgwa1VMEi — PintadoDeAzulYOro (@pintadoazulyoro) July 25, 2016

Perhaps nothing will ever compare to retired Mexico star Jorge Campos’s old kits, though.

Retweet if you remember Jorge Campos and his amazing goalkeeper kits… pic.twitter.com/EVbVzJ2VCE — 90s Football (@90sfootball) June 29, 2017

Composed of primary and fluorescent colors, Campos’s old uniforms might actually wind up having the opposite effect. To save their eyesight, opponents maybe had to look away.