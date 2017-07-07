Although much of the cycling world has been geared around the Tour de France this week, fans of the female side of the sport have been glued to the Giro Rosa, an annual 10-stage affair that runs through the hills of Italy.

While the race may not be quite as long as the 21-stage Tour de France, the Giro Rosa is just as dangerous, which fans sadly learned on Thursday when 21-year-old Italian cyclist Claudia Cretti was involved in a high-speed, downhill crash that left her fighting for her life.

“Ms. Cretti suffered, among other things, a severe head injury,” Cretti’s team Valcar BPM posted to Facebook on Friday, noting Cretti underwent a procedure to remove a blood clot from her brain.

On Friday, Cretti remained in “critical but stable condition” in an induced coma and a state of induced hypothermia, which are meant to stave off further damage to her brain. The statement, which was approved by the cyclist’s parents, kept the prognosis “confidential.”

The crash occurred midway through Thursday’s seventh stage that saw riders travel 142 kilometers from Isernia to Baronissi. According to Velo News, the crash occurred on a descent from Benevento, which saw riders reach speeds of more than 55 mph. It’s unclear how fast Cretti was traveling when the crash occurred, but it reportedly sent her headfirst into the guard rail.

Cretti, who finished in the Top 10 in Stage 4, was in 144th place out of 160 riders after the sixth stage of the race on Wednesday.

Despite the lopsided attention on the larger men’s race to the north, Cretti’s accident made waves in the cycling world, including among some of the Tour de France’s top riders.

After winning his third state of the Tour on Friday, German rider Marcel Kittel posted about Cretti on social media.

When everything else is unimportant: Claudia, I keep my fingers crossed for a fast & good recovery after your horrible crash.Keep fighting! https://t.co/AJ75e2Fykj — Marcel Kittel (@marcelkittel) July 7, 2017

The Giro Rosa, which kicked off on June 30, is set to run through July 9.