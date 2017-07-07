

Terry Francona will get a few extra days of rest while recovering from a heart procedure. (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

Terry Francona will not manage the American League all-star team after undergoing a cardiac ablation procedure on Thursday to correct an irregular heartbeat, the Cleveland Indians announced Friday. The Indians manager will be out of the hospital in a day or two and is expected to make a full recovery, rejoining Cleveland for its series in Oakland immediately following the midsummer classic.

Francona, 58, had experienced lightheadedness and an elevated heart rate, the Akron Beacon Journal reports, causing him to miss Cleveland’s last three games, another on June 27 and parts of two others. After visiting the Cleveland Clinic, doctors discovered the arrhythmia.

Here's the latest on Terry Francona. pic.twitter.com/86NKn6OF2Z — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) July 7, 2017

“We think about him all the time,” Indians right-hander Josh Tomlin told the Beacon Journal’s Ryan Lewis. “He’s probably still got a big part of what is going on in here on a daily basis. I think he’s probably not too happy in the hospital on a daily basis. We keep in contact. The guys on the team text him and we talk to him, just kind of keep him in the loop, talk to him. We need him at the helm here, there’s no doubt about it. He’s a huge part of our success, he knows the game, he knows the players really well, and his presence alone has that sense of calm in the dugout. We obviously want his health to be fine first before he comes back, but we’re itching at the bit to get him back, no doubt about it.”

Francona earned the right to manage the AL all-star team by leading the Indians to last year’s World Series. Cleveland bench coach Brad Mills, who’s serving as Francona’s replacement with the Indians, will manage the AL team in Tuesday’s game, assisted by his other Indians coaches and Rays Manager Kevin Cash, Francona’s former bullpen coach in Cleveland.