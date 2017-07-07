

The war of words continues between Joel Embiid, left, and LaVar Ball. (Getty Images)

Was there any doubt that LaVar Ball would respond to the f-bomb Joel Embiid dropped on him? Unfortunately for Ball, his attempt to mock the Philadelphia big man’s “intellect” turned into quite the self-own.

After taking a shot at the Ball family on draft day, which resulted in some return fire from the outspoken patriarch, Embiid was recently shown on his Instagram video feed saying, “F— LaVar Ball.” On Friday, TMZ Sports caught up to the target of that profanity and asked about the comment.

“The reason he said that — he’s got three words, because his vocabulary is limited,” Ball replied. “You’ve got to use cuss words when you don’t have no intellect.”

When asked if he was denigrating Embiid’s intelligence, Ball said, “He’s not intelligent at all. He’s worried about me? He should be worrying about playing.”

That’s when Ball offered a jab he immediately wished reflected better on his own mental acuity. “I’ve got three words for him,” he said. “Can’t. Play. At. All.

“Oh shoot, that’s four!”

Momentary lapse in arithmetic aside, Ball was in his usual form, not letting a trip to the airport stop him from providing a slew of quotes. He said that if LeBron James came to the Lakers, who made his son Lonzo Ball the No. 2 pick in the draft, the Cavaliers star would “finish his career as a champion.”

Ball also denied that he would be a “distraction” to the Lakers, a possibility the team itself considered before bringing Lonzo aboard. In a story published Friday, ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reported that Lakers president Magic Johnson “knew he had to meet Ball’s outspoken father, LaVar, and decide whether all the hoopla and hysteria LaVar brought was really worth dealing with.”

According to Shelburne, Ball assured Johnson before the draft that he would not be “hanging out” around the team, but would stay near his Los Angeles-area home to help raise his two younger sons, both standout basketball players in their own rights. He also provided confirmation that his nonstop boasting and trash-talk is meant to put his family and its company, Big Baller Brand, on the map:

“He just said it’s marketing,” Johnson says (via ESPN). “That’s what he had to do to market not only his son but the brand. Before I met him I had already thought that. I already knew what he was doing.”

Ball knows what he is doing, as well, and he’s only too happy to add Embiid to a list of high-profile antagonists that includes James and Charles Barkley. He expressed doubt that the oft-injured Embiid would “even be on the court” when the Lakers take on the 76ers this season, but it’s a lock that Ball’s mouth will be in working order.