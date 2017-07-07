

Looking pretty cool, Sergio. Alastair Grant/Associated Press)

If you’re going to sit in the Royal Box at Wimbledon’s Centre Court, you’re going to want to wear a nice jacket. Fortunately for Sergio Garcia, he had just the thing.

Taking in a match featuring his Spanish countryman Rafael Nadal on Friday, Garcia was resplendent in the green jacket he earned by winning The Masters in April.

[Citing new evidence, police say Venus Williams legally entered intersection in fatal car crash]

Like a BOSS, Sergio Garcia attended Friday's Wimbledon action sporting his Masters Green Jacket. pic.twitter.com/o3ih2OIySL — FOX Sports Radio (@FoxSportsRadio) July 7, 2017

Garcia was seated with his fiancee, Angela Akins, as they watched Nadal defeat Russia’s Karen Khachanov in a third-round match. The couple hobnobbed in the Royal Box with the likes of David Beckham, and they also met with Nadal and checked out ESPN’s set — all while Garcia showed off his hard-earned garment, of course.

Amazing day @wimbledon with @theangelaakins, Mardy Fish, @rafaelnadal, @davidbeckham and watching @robertobautistaagut! #Wimbledon A post shared by Sergio Garcia (@thesergiogarcia) on Jul 7, 2017 at 3:21pm PDT

Garcia waited 20 years to win his first major, and having finally done so at Augusta, he’s been only too happy to rock the iconic jacket whenever possible. That included at the top of the Empire State Building and while making the ceremonial first kick at a Real Madrid-Barcelona “El Clasico” match in April.

[At Wimbledon, a week without rain has players griping about court conditions]

La chaqueta verde, sobre el césped del Bernabéu. @TheSergioGarcia hizo el saque de honor antes de #ElClásicoDeMovistar. pic.twitter.com/vcU4RxsuwT — La casa del fútbol (@casadelfutbol) April 23, 2017

Garcia has already ruled out wearing the green jacket at another important event: his wedding to Akins. However, he continued a tradition of sorts by wearing it to Wimbledon, just as last year’s Masters winner, England’s Danny Willett, did.