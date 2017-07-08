

U.S. tennis player Jack Sock tells Bethanie Mattek-Sands that he’s thinking about her. (Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images)

American tennis player Bethanie Mattek-Sands announced Saturday morning that she dislocated her right kneecap and ruptured her patella tendon Thursday during her second-round Wimbledon match against Sorana Cirstea, injuries that sent her crumpling to the court and screaming in pain.

[Scary scene at Wimbledon as Bethanie Mattek-Sands crumples, screaming ‘help me’]

“I remember taking a step, my leg not being able to hold me and I went down,” she said during a Facebook Live chat, per ESPN. “My knee felt tight. I took a look at it and something was wrong. I knew it was dislocated or broken. At that point, I freaked out. That’s probably when you all heard me drop an f-bomb. It was one of the most painful injuries in my career.”

Among the athletes who have dislocated their knees is Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who suffered his injury in August 2016 (he also tore his anterior cruciate ligament) and NBA center Andrew Bynum, who went down in January 2008 while playing for the Los Angeles Lakers and missed the remainder of the season and playoffs. Bynum returned for the start of the 2008-09 season; Bridgewater has yet to return to the field and might not play in 2017.

Mattek-Sands and partner Lucie Safarova were going for the non-calendar grand slam in women’s doubles, and even though that won’t be happening, the American is trying to stay positive while recovering at a hospital, where doctors knocked her out before repositioning her leg.

“When I woke up, I remember all these thoughts going through my mind about rehab and my chance at Wimbledon, doubles with Lucie,” she said. “Anyone that knows me knows I’m pretty positive and I smile a lot … and I was having a hard time. I want to let everyone know that there are times that even I’m upset and down but I want to stay strong and get through these times … I’ve read most of your messages. I can’t reply to all of them but the support has been amazing. I’ll get through this.”

Mattek-Sands said she will be flying to New York on Sunday for further examination before having surgery.

“I’ll be out for a while,” she said.