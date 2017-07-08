

NBA players are adults, but apparently they’re not supposed to use adult language on social media. If they do, they may wind up like Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid, whom the league fined $10,000 on Saturday for “using inappropriate language” in a video posted to Instagram earlier in the week.

According to ESPN, the video was posted using Instagram Live and in it Embiid directs a four-letter word at LaVar Ball, the outspoken father of Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball. The word Embiid used rhymes with duck, and the context was, “[Expletive] LaVar Ball.”

While this might be the first time Embiid’s used a cuss word when talking about LaVar Ball, it’s not the first time the 76ers big man has talked ill of the Big Baller Brand CEO.

Just a few weeks ago, Embiid took aim at Ball after the Lakers drafted Lonzo second overall. LaVar, of course, had something to say after his son was picked, and he promised Lonzo would “take the Lakers to the playoffs his first year.” To that, Embiid’s teammate Ben Simmons tweeted, “Crazy pills,” which prompted Embiid to direct Simmons to “please dunk on him so hard that his daddy runs on the court to save him.”

LaVar Ball may not have had much to say then, but this week, after Embiid told him to more or less buzz off, Ball had a retort.

“The reason he said that — he’s got three words, because his vocabulary is limited,” Ball told TMZ Sports about Embiid’s latest comment, which came in response to news of a Ball family reality show. “You’ve got to use cuss words when you don’t have no intellect.”

Something tells me this silly feud isn’t over.