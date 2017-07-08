

Todd Marinovich last played in the NFL during the 1992 season. (Kevork Djansezian/Associated Press)

Last August, police in Irvine, Calif., found Todd Marinovich naked in someone’s back yard while in possession of marijuana and methamphetamine. It was just another in a long string of drug arrests for the former football prodigy, who famously flamed out of the NFL after just two seasons with the Los Angeles Raiders despite having been groomed for the sport by his father, almost since birth.

Almost one year later, Marinovich says he’s sober. In fact, he’s healthy enough to resurrect his football career at the age of 48, albeit on the smallest of stages in a semi-pro California developmental league.

Todd Marinovich attempts combeback with SoCal Coyotes – ESPN https://t.co/2zkCbYOYYM pic.twitter.com/cXVtgeEfIo — NFL World (@NFLWrld) July 8, 2017

“I can’t really take credit for anything,” Marinovich said Friday at a news conference in Indian Wells, Calif. (all quotes via the Desert Sun). “The only thing that I was given was the gift of desperation, which it takes to get started. And I am a work in progress. God works in ways that I never really saw until I moved to the desert. I had no idea what I was getting myself into. I just knew I needed help and that I couldn’t do it alone. And this area out here has a beautiful recovery community, which I jumped into.”

Marinovich was sentenced in March to 90 days in jail for his latest arrest, though the judge suspended that jail time so long as he attends rehab and avoids trouble for 36 months. He has since joined the SoCal Coyotes as a player after spending last year with the team as its quarterbacks coach.

“We weren’t necessarily kind to Todd at that point,” Coach J. David Miller said. “Nobody said, ‘You’re famous and we want to roll out the red carpet.’ No we said you’re going to have to do the work like every other Coyote. You’re going to sign the code of conduct. If you’re going to be a Coyote, you’re going to go out in the community and you’re going to walk the walk, not just talk the talk.”

The code of conduct includes weekly drug tests.

“When I made several attempts at recovery, I said, ‘I’m going to go get treatment and then I’m going to go back to my life,’ and that never worked,” Marionvich said. “Now my recovery is my life. I’ve meshed the two, so there’s no separation and really what I’ve found to be driving the illness that I suffered from was separation. I was separated from the source [points up], I was separated from you, and I was separated from me. And that’s no way to live.”

Marinovich was considered the top high school quarterback prospect in the country in the late 1980s. His father, a former player at Southern Cal and in the NFL who later became an NFL strength and conditioning coach and was a disciple of Eastern Bloc athletic-training methods, instituted a strict training regimen from a very young age, but soon Marinovich was rebelling via drug use. After he was kicked out of USC following a cocaine arrest, the Raiders drafted him with the 24th pick in the 1991 NFL draft. His career lasted all of eight games.