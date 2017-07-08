

Lonzo Ball, being hounded by the Clippers’ Kendall Marshall on Friday night, hit just 2 of 15 shots in his summer league debut, including 1 for 11 from beyond the arc. He did have five assists. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS — In the moments following his professional debut, Lonzo Ball felt the weight of being the second overall pick in the 2017 draft and the anointed the future of the Los Angeles Lakers franchise. When Ball emerged from the team’s locker room, he looked up and began to shake his head at the throng of reporters and cameras waiting for his arrival to the empty blue backdrop.

A Lakers public relations representative, sensing this reluctance, ushered him to the center, but Ball had already spent much of Friday handling the limelight on the NBA Summer League stage.

The Lakers lost, 96-93, in overtime to the Los Angeles Clippers Summer League roster, but in front of a nearly sold-out crowd at Thomas & Mack Center, Ball flashed both promising signs of his point guard potential as well as red flags with an awkward jumper that needs tweaking for the pro game.

Though Ball opened the game by casually lobbing his first of five assists for an alley-oop to teammate Brandon Ingram, he spent the next 32 minutes misfiring from the perimeter. Ball made only 2 of 15 field-goal attempts, which included a 1-of-11 performance from beyond the arc. Ball finished with five points.

“I like the shots. A lot of them were open,” Ball said. “I just missed open shots.”

With this being Ball, a 19-year-old who fans either love or loathe largely due to his braggadocious father Lavar, his less-than-legendary stat line inspired the best (or worst) in social media.

The media-averse teenager could sum up his night in fewer than 11 words.

“Tough game. Didn’t get the job done. Bounce back tomorrow,” Ball said.

But luckily for the waiting reporters, Lavar had already walked by.

“It’s better for him to start at the bottom than have all this success at the top and everybody expect it the whole season. He’s going to grow,” Lavar Ball said, beaming while decked out in his family’s clothing line.

“Imma show you what he did do. Look how many Laker fans out here. Changed the culture,” he continued. “That’s what it’s about. It ain’t about him being a superstar, it’s about him changing the culture. Instead of going to the movies, everybody come watch the Lakers and Big Baller Brand! I’m out of here.”

With that, Lavar exited stage left. His son was still several minutes away from taking his turn in front of the cameras. However, like it will be throughout his rookie season, the spotlight was waiting.