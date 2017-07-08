Type the words “Tom Brady trolls” into Google and you get a cornucopia of teams and people at which the Patriots quarterback has taken gentle swipes. Such jabs usually are directed at other NFL teams or players, but now Brady is switching leagues.

Philip Pritchard, the NHL’s official “keeper of the cup,” posted this photo — of unknown provenance — on Friday.

Brady already wasn’t particularly popular in Pittsburgh — he’s 10-2 all-time against the Steelers, including 3-0 in the playoffs — but a photo of him posing with the Penguins’ latest Stanley Cup should just about seal his title as the biggest sports heel in Yinzer history.

Again, it’s unclear how Brady came in contact with Pittsburgh’s trophy. A search of the Stanley Cup’s travels this summer — each Penguins player gets to spend a day with it, after all — finds that it was in San Diego last Friday with defenseman Chad Ruhwedel, the cup’s first stop on its summer player tour. But after that the trail goes cold.

Based on his latest Instagrams, Brady has been spending time in Montana.