Type the words “Tom Brady trolls” into Google and you get a cornucopia of teams and people at which the Patriots quarterback has taken gentle swipes. Such jabs usually are directed at other NFL teams or players, but now Brady is switching leagues.

Philip Pritchard, the NHL’s official “keeper of the cup,” posted this photo — of unknown provenance — on Friday.

Brady already wasn’t particularly popular in Pittsburgh — he’s 10-2 all-time against the Steelers, including 3-0 in the playoffs — but a photo of him posing with the Penguins’ latest Stanley Cup should just about seal his title as the biggest sports heel in Yinzer history.

Don't let that cheating punk touch it! He's bad luck & if the Penguins don't win it next year we are clearly going to blame this moment! — JollyRodger! (@Slygun) July 7, 2017

HOW DARE YOU LET THAT MAN TOUCH THE PITTSBURGH PENGUINS #StanleyCup — Joe Burnham (@jtBurnham18) July 7, 2017

Threw up in my mouth a lil — Ant Toms (@Strive2smile) July 8, 2017

Again, it’s unclear how Brady came in contact with Pittsburgh’s trophy. A search of the Stanley Cup’s travels this summer — each Penguins player gets to spend a day with it, after all — finds that it was in San Diego last Friday with defenseman Chad Ruhwedel, the cup’s first stop on its summer player tour. But after that the trail goes cold.

Chad Ruhwedel enjoys some time down in San Diego with the #stanleycup. The player tour is on its way.@penguins @NHL @HockeyHallFame pic.twitter.com/4XyH89oikP — Philip Pritchard (@keeperofthecup) June 30, 2017

Based on his latest Instagrams, Brady has been spending time in Montana.