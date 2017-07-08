

Yoel Romero, left, and Robert Whittaker are the new UFC 213 main event. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

UFC 213 has arrived, but not in time to save the main card. Due to illness, women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes opted not to fight Valentina Shevchenko, which left only one option for the promotion to fill the empty spot at the Las Vegas event: Swap the co-main event, a middleweight interim title bout between Yoel Romero and Robert Whittaker into the top spot.

The rest of the card remains intact (at least for now), and will still include five total fights after an undercard matchup between Rob Font and Douglas Silva de Andrade was promoted.

While this may all sound disappointing, it doesn’t mean the card’s totally ruined. In fact, many hardcore fight fans were more excited to watch Romero take on Whittaker anyway.

“It’s one of the very best, most entertaining middleweights fights you could possibly book, and it promises to be a terrific encounter,” Bloody Elbow’s Mookie Alexander wrote Saturday.

The reason? While there’s a bit age gap (Romero is 40 and Whittaker is 26), it doesn’t show in their strength. Both men pack equally heavy hits, and this has fans bracing themselves to see a devastating knockout finish from either fighter.

With Romero and Whittaker promoted, UFC opted to promote the heavyweight bout Alistair Overeem vs. Fabricio Werdum to co-main event, which was an interesting choice. While it’s possible these two old-timers could come through with a surprise, most analysts have predicted this will be a slow, staggering fight.

“Think of their Strikeforce snoozer back in 2011 and plan your beer run around it,” MMA Mania’s Jesse Holland wrote Saturday.

As always, bookmark this page and update it often when the main-card action kicks off at 10 p.m. ET. I’ll be updating this post with live results, recaps and other fun tidbits, such as celebrity attendees and other various happenings.

In the meantime, here’s the full card. (All times ET. All fights consist of three five-minute rounds, unless otherwise noted.)

Main Card, Pay-per-view, 10 p.m.

Yoel Romero vs. Robert Whittaker (five round interim championship fight)

Fabricio Werdum vs. Alistair Overeem

Daniel Omielanczuk vs. Curtis Blaydes

Anthony Pettis vs. Jim Miller

Rob Font vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade

Prelims, Fox Sports 1, 8 p.m.

Jordan Mein vs. Belal Muhammad

Thiago Santos vs. Gerald Meerschaert

Chad Laprise vs. Brian Camozzi

Travis Browne vs. Aleksei Oleinek

Early Prelims, UFC Fight Pass, 6:30 p.m.