

Former Cleveland Cavaliers general manager David Griffin speaks at a news conference in Cleveland in May. (Joshua Gunter/The Plain Dealer via AP)

Former Cleveland Cavaliers general manager David Griffin withdrew his name from consideration for a similar position in the Knicks’ front office, The Undefeated’s Marc J. Spears reported on Sunday. At least New York still has Tim Hardaway Jr.

Griffin has been out of a job since he and Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert “mutually decided” not to extend his contract, which ended June 30. The Knicks have been looking for front office help since the team, which remains the laughingstock of the NBA, “mutually agreed” to part ways with president of basketball operations Phil Jackson last month.

Hiring Griffin, whose Cavaliers advanced to three NBA Finals and won the 2016 championship during his three years as general manager, would have represented a major step in the right direction for the Knicks, who have missed the playoffs in four consecutive seasons. But ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Griffin and the Knicks couldn’t agree on Griffin having full autonomy over basketball decisions and bringing in his own staff.

Griffin met with Knicks general manager Steve Mills on Friday. Mills has been the Knicks’ acting president since Jackson’s departure and signed Hardaway Jr. to a surprising four-year, $71 million offer sheet last week. A source told the New York Post that Griffin was being interviewed for the general manager position and that the Knicks’ plan is for Mills to maintain a say over personnel matters in Jackson’s former role.