

Richie Porte, right, rides in the peloton during stage 9 of the Tour de France on Sunday. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Australian Richie Porte, who was among the favorites to win the Tour de France, fractured his collarbone and pelvis in a horrific crash during the final descent of Stage 9 on Sunday. The 32-year-old BMC Racing rider was fifth overall and riding in a group of seven contenders when he lost control of his bike on a downhill bend while traveling 45 miles per hour. Porte skidded across the road before slamming into a rock wall and knocking Ireland’s Dan Martin off his bike in the process.

“His condition was stable from the beginning, he was responsive and he remembered everything that happened before and after the crash,” BMC medical officer Max Testa said, via the BBC.

Porte’s crash was one of several during one of the toughest stages of the Tour de France, which featured seven climbs and high-speed descents through the Jura Mountains.

“That was horrific” British rider Chris Froome, who retained the yellow jersey as the overall leader, said of Porte’s crash.

Froome lost one of his Team Sky teammates, Geraint Thomas, who broke his collarbone in a separate crash. Colombian Rigoberto Uran won Stage 9, edging France’s Warren Barguil and Froome in a final sprint.