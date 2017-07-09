

Stephen Jackson thinks pretty highly of the talent in the Big3 league. (J Pat Carter/BIG3/Getty Images)

Stephen Jackson, who turned 39 in April, may have lost a step and an inch or two off his vertical leap since he last played in the NBA in 2014, but he hasn’t lost his swagger.

Jackson is co-captain of the Killer 3s of the Big3, the one-on-one basketball league created by Ice Cube that features former NBA players. During a pregame news conference Sunday, Jackson was asked which group he thought would win a scrimmage between the top 10 players from the 2017 NBA Summer League and the top 10 players from the Big3. Rather than laugh off the notion that a bunch of 40-ish former NBA players could keep up with the likes of Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball and Jayson Tatum in a non-three-on-three setting, Jackson gave this head-scratching answer.

“I honestly feel if you’ve got the top 10 guys here, we could beat an actual NBA team,” Jackson said, via FS1. “So not just the Summer League, we’ll beat an actual NBA team. And that’s no gas. I wasn’t smiling. I’m dead-ass serious.”

Kenyon Martin, who also plays in the Big3, agreed with Jackson. Hall of Famer and 3-Headed Monsters Coach Gary Payton did, too, provided the Big3 guys had some time to prepare and improve their conditioning.

“If you give them about a great month to get in great, great shape — great, great shape — because you know this is rush, rush all the time,” Payton said.

Nah. The average age of the six leading scorers in the Big3 is 38, and while age may be just a number in a three-on-three league that features a four-point shot, it’s hard to imagine Allen Iverson and nine of his friends giving even the worst NBA team (hey, Nets) much trouble.

That’s not to say I don’t want to see them try. Make it happen, Ice Cube.