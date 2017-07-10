

Brett Veach assumes the reins in Kansas City. (Danny Moloshok/Associated Press)

The Kansas City Chiefs have hired a new general manager. The team announced Monday that Brett Veach, the co-director of player personnel, will replace John Dorsey, who was fired as general manager in June after four years.

Veach, 39, has been with the team since 2013 and was considered the top candidate to replace Dorsey.

“Brett has a sharp football mind, a tremendous work ethic and a keen eye for finding talent. Over the last four seasons he’s played a critical role in building our football team. I look forward to working with him to continue to build on the strong foundation we have in place,” Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said in a statement.

Veach and Kansas City Coach Andy Reid have a long-standing relationship that predates their time with the Chiefs. Veach was a summer intern in 2004, when Reid was the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles. Reid then hired Veach as an assistant in 2007, a position he held for three seasons. He then was promoted to a scouting position, a role he continued when he moved to Kansas City with Reid in 2013. In 2015, he was promoted to co-director of player personnel.

“My family and I would like to extend our gratitude to Clark and the Hunt family for this incredible opportunity,” Veach said in a statement. “I am humbled and honored to serve as the General Manager of the Kansas City Chiefs. Over the last four seasons I’ve had the privilege to work alongside Andy Reid, John Dorsey and a great group of coaches and personnel staff. Together, we built a strong foundation of players that have helped us sustain success on the field. I’m looking forward to continuing our progress as we head into 2017.”

The Chiefs finished in first place in the AFC West in 2016 with a 12-4 record, but lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers, 18-16, in an AFC semifinal. They signed Reid to a contract extension June 22, the same day Dorsey was fired.