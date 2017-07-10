

Contractors work on the exterior of the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. (Anthony Lanzilote/Bloomberg

The Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled the death of an electrical worker at Little Caesars Arena accidental and not a suicide.

Michael Morrison died at Detroit Receiving Hospital from multiple injuries he suffered from the 75-foot fall in late June, according to Lisa Croff, director of Communications & Media Relations for the Wayne County Department of Health, Veterans & Community Wellness.

The Detroit Fire Department received a call on the morning of June 28 to go to Little Caesars Arena — the new home of the Detroit Pistons and Red Wings, scheduled to open in September — after Morrison fell from the catwalk and subsequently went into cardiac arrest. When paramedics arrived, co-workers were administering CPR to Morrison. It’s unclear if he wore any protective gear.

Based, in part, on statements given by witnesses, investigators said on June 28 they initially believed Morrison’s death was a suicide, said Detroit Police Media Relations Director Michael Woody.

However, Croff said that the ruling of an accidental death was based on his injuries and the ruling could change as the police investigation unfolds.