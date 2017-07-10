

Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim beat prostate cancer in 2001. (Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Jim Boeheim won his battle with prostate cancer in 2001. On June 5, the Syracuse coach personally reached out to a die-hard Orange fan shortly before his death from lung cancer.

Jackie Morrison told Syracuse.com that three hours before her father’s death, Boeheim called her father, Dan Morrison. Jackie had reached out to the Jim & Juli Boeheim Foundation days earlier, after getting the call from her father to come home to Clay, N.Y., as his condition worsened. On the fifth day of waiting, there was Boeheim, on speaker, talking with her father.

“How you doing, sir?” Boeheim said. “You know, you can’t be in this shape now, we’ve got another four or five years to coach here. … We’ve got to get at least one more (championship), I’ve got to coach my son, (Buddy). He’s not going to be here for another year, so I’ve got to coach for a while.”

Dan Morrison was given six months to live with Stage 4 cancer but lived for two years after his diagnosis. Dan’s love of Syracuse sports, especially basketball, helped strengthen his family bond. It was a love that he passed onto his daughters.

This wasn’t the first time Boeheim had reached out to an Orange fan who was fighting cancer. In April, while at the Final Four in Phoenix, Boeheim called Orange superfan Lynn Smiddy. Smiddy’s niece had also contacted the Jim & Juli Boeheim Foundation, explaining her aunt’s story. Less than 24 hours later, Boeheim gave her aunt a call. Lynn Smiddy died nine days later.

In addition to his own battle with cancer, Boeheim lost both of his parents to cancer. His father died of prostate cancer in 1986. His mother died nine years earlier of leukemia at 58.

In a March 2017 interview with Graham Bensinger, Boeheim said he gets a handful of calls from people talking to him about their own cancer battles.

“The fact that you beat it is great, but the fact that so many other people don’t beat it really makes you want to do as much as you can to help do something to help fight cancer,” Boeheim said in the interview.

Boeheim and his wife, Juli, started their foundation in 2009. Boeheim was given the Circle of Honor award in June 2016 from the American Cancer Society in recognition of his fundraising for cancer research. Boeheim has been actively involved in Coaches vs. Cancer, a nationwide collaboration between the American Cancer Society and the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC). The program has raised more than $100 million.