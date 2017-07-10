

Carolina Panthers’ Luke Kuechly has a new namesake. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone, File)

When North Carolina father DeeJay Howell was given sole permission to name his newborn son, he already had a name picked out for the big day. But as the day of his child’s birth got closer and closer, the excitement of the Panthers organized team activities steered Howell in a different direction.

Cue the change.

“I was watching the OTAs and I seemed more and more hyped about the football season coming up,” Howell told the Gaston Gazette. “I thought what better way than to name him after our two future stars?”

Howell named his newborn son after Carolina Panthers’ Cameron Newton and Luke Kuechly. But, there was a twist. His son’s name wouldn’t be the typical “Cameron” or “Luke.” On July 1 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia, Cameron Luuuke Howell, was born. It’s complete with three “U’s,” like how fans at Bank of America Stadium yell out to Kuechly during games.

“Put two on there and people will think we misspelled it or something,” Howell said. “Three seems more intentional. I want to give props to Luke and his career that he’s had.”

Howell said he had to beg his wife, Sandy, to let him have the three “U’s.” She had to keep her word on him naming the baby, so she said ‘okay.’

On why he chose Kuechly and Newton as his influencers, Howell described Kuechly as the “rock on a dependable defense” and wants his son to inherit many of Kuechly’s same qualities. In the case of Newton, he admires him and thinks he “unique, he’s got his own swag, he’s got his own thing.”

As for his son’s future in football, Howell said he doesn’t have to play if he doesn’t want to, but there’s just one rule he has to follow. As a fan, he can’t root for the Denver Broncos.