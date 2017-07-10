

Jean Marie Tidbit Carrino, 62, will attend her 54th consecutive All-Star Game Tuesday night. (Matias J. Ocner for the Miami Herald)She went to her first MLB all-star game in Cleveland in 1963, when she was 8 years old. And she hasn’t missed one since.

At 62, Jean Marie “Tidbit” Carrino — she goes by Tidbit because she was 3 pounds 3 ounces at birth — will attend her 54th straight all-star game on Tuesday night at Marlins Park in Miami. This past Thursday, she left a St. Louis Cardinals home game against the Marlins during the seventh inning stretch and drove more than 17 hours to Miami.

She’s not married … to a person.

“I’m married to baseball,” she told the Miami Herald.

Carrino, who wears a gold baseball ring on her ring finger, is a waitress at a Bob Evans Restaurant in St. Louis, so she scrapes together the money to keep her streak alive from her paycheck and tips.

She has witnessed some of the most historic all-star moments: Reggie Jackson’s moonbeam in 1971. Hank Aaron’s last all-star game in 1975. Ted Williams honored in Boston in 1999. Cal Ripken Jr.’s home run in his final all-star game in 2001, and Tori Hunter robbing Barry Bonds of a home run the very next year. Her favorite: Bo Jackson’s leadoff home run in 1989, a 450-foot shot center field at Anaheim Stadium.

“I ain’t ever seen a home run hit like that,” she told the Herald. “That was a monster.”

In 2003, during the Home Run Derby in Chicago, Carrino felt sick and went to the hospital. That’s when she found out she had liver cancer.

Because she had no insurance, she said, she thought she was going to die. But all the years spent sitting near the visiting team’s bullpen, talking to relievers, paid off.

Houston Astros closer Billy Wagner found out about her cancer, and helped raise the $370,000 Carrino needed for a liver transplant.

“Sammy Sosa was involved,” She told the Herald. “Dusty Baker was involved. Barry Bonds was involved. I would not be here today if it wasn’t for them.”

Now completely healthy, she plans to keep her streak going including attending next summer’s game at Nationals Park. Then Cleveland in 2019. And then, in 2020, she will be at Wrigley Field, home of her beloved Cubs.

“That’s what I’m planning,” she said.