

Calvin Johnson may have kept playing had the Lions won a little more. (Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

Calvin Johnson’s retirement after the 2015 NFL season came as a surprise to many. Johnson was only 30 years old at the time and was still considered one of the best receivers in the league.

So why did he prematurely end his career?

Injuries and, as Johnson admitted last week to Italian media, the Detroit Lions’ lack of success year after year both played a part into his retirement decision. Johnson said he thought about switching team, but he couldn’t because of his contract with the Lions.

“I was stuck in my contract with Detroit, and they told me, they would not release my contract, so I would have to come back to them,” Johnson told reporters last week in Italy while attending Italian Bowl XXXVII, the country’s American football league championship. “I didn’t see the chance for them to win a Super Bowl at the time, and for the work I was putting in, it wasn’t worth my time to keep on beating my head against the wall … and not going anywhere.

“It’s the definition of insanity,” Johnson added after pausing.

When the interpreter asked him if the Lions’ inability to win played a factor, Johnson answered, “Yep, and the body.”

Johnson — known by his nickname “Megatron” — was a six-time Pro Bowler and first-team all-pro for three consecutive seasons. He also broke the NFL record for receiving yards in a season in 2012, but made the playoffs with the Lions just twice, in 2011 and 2014. Detroit did not advance to the division round in either year.

“That’s everybody’s goal, when they come to the league, is to win a Super Bowl” Johnson said. “That’s the ultimate goal. … I wanted to win it, and like I said, I just didn’t see that opportunity [in Detroit].”