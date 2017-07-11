Sportscaster Joe Buck. (Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Advertising Week New York)

Joe Buck leads Fox Sports’ coverage of major league baseball, the NFL and the U.S. Open. He has won multiple Emmy Awards. He’s the son of legendary sports broadcaster of Jack Buck.

And he once passed out while eating a pot brownie, he overshared Monday night on Dan Le Batard’s ESPN Radio show.

Buck took a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in 2011 while recovering from a paralyzed vocal cord caused by a hair replacement procedure. Buck had initially lied about the cause, saying a virus had damaged his vocal cords, before fessing up.

Buck’s Cabo vacation resulted in partying and drinking tequila, which is not unusual in Cabo. Not being able to stay conscious after eating one-and-a-half pot brownies is more unusual. He ate the brownies while on the way to a bar, he said on the show.

“As I’m riding down there, I’m trying to text somebody and the letters start flying off my phone into my face,” Buck said. “I’m like, ‘Ah, this is not going to be good.’”

It wasn’t good. After some time at the bar, Buck said he told his driver he wanted to go home. That’s where he had trouble.

“He helps me to my feet. We stagger. I somehow magically get down the steps and to the exit,” Buck said. “I think we’re going to go right. He thinks we’re going to go left. He pulls me left as I go right.

“I pass out on the ground. I go under the rope with my head hanging off into the marina. I damn near died. I had a dream while I was down there. I popped up and I went from completely out of it to completely sober, worrying that in the next four minutes it was going to pop up on Deadspin that I just went down at a bar in Cabo.”

It wasn’t on Deadspin then, but it will probably be there now.