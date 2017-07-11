

Most of Aaron Judge’s homers flew well over Joel Embiid’s head. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

At Monday’s MLB Home Run Derby, it was good to be tall. Very tall.

Yankees sensation Aaron Judge used all of his 6-foot-7 frame to launch one long ball after another, until he became the first rookie to win the competition outright. Taking it all in from the stands at Marlins Park in Miami was 76ers big man Joel Embiid, who used his 7-foot-5 wingspan to nearly snag a homer, but still came away with two commemorative baseballs.

[Embiid fined $10,000 by NBA for using ‘inappropriate’ language on Instagram]

When the Twins’ Miguel Sano sent a shot over the left field wall, Embiid, seated with rapper Meek Mill, came oh-so-close to snaring the ball. However, his oft-stated “Trust the Process” approach eventually paid off with a pair of souvenirs.

It’s unclear how Embiid acquired the balls, given that if he actually caught either or both, one would imagine that video of it would quickly make the Internet rounds. In any event, the first, as shown in his hand, looked more like it belonged at a golf course than a baseball stadium.

Meanwhile, the legend of Judge only grew. The 25-year-old outfielder, whose league-leading 30 home runs have already set a Yankees rookie record (breaking the mark set by some guy named Joe DiMaggio in 1936), began his onslaught by one-upping the Marlins’ own Justin Bour with a 23-homer barrage in the first round.

Other highlights included a shot that hit the roof at the stadium and a 513-foot blast in the second round. That was the longest long ball of the evening, and one of four Judge hit that traveled at least 500 feet.

Another view of the roof shot. pic.twitter.com/1f3WMLkhpL — ⓂarcusD (@_MarcusD2_) July 11, 2017

Judge became the fourth Yankee to win the Derby, the most of any team. For his part, Embiid proved once again that he has the most entertaining social-media presence of any NBA player.