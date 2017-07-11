Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, left, jokes with first-round draft pick Dennis Smith Jr. (Tony Gutierrez/AP)

In one of their first conversations, Mavericks owner Mark Cuban told the newly drafted Dennis Smith Jr. to delete “stupid” tweets.

Smith Jr., the ninth overall pick in last month’s draft, had an NSFW tweet from November 2012 that was deleted soon after he was drafted. It turns out was the reason.

“And you know, one of the first things after we drafted Dennis, and I’m talking to him on the phone, I’m like, ‘Dude, I went through your Twitter account. It’s time to get on there and delete,'” Cuban said during the telecast of a Mavericks-Suns summer league game Sunday. “And so, he went through it. And to his credit, they were gone. He had a lot of stupid stuff on there.”

Old tweets coming back to haunt draft picks is not new. Los Angeles Lakers forward Larry Nance Jr., the No. 27 pick in 2015, apologized to guard Kobe Bryant for a May 2012 tweet calling Bryant a rapist. Bryant forgave Nance Jr. Terrence Ferguson, the Oklahoma City Thunder’s first-round draft pick in 2017, called out Thunder fans in 2016.