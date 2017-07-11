

Mark Schlereth is heading to Fox Sports 1. (Seth Wenig/AP)

Fox Sports fired Jamie Horowitz last week in the wake of a reported sexual harassment investigation, but not before he was able to poach one more talking head from his former employers at ESPN: longtime NFL analyst Mark Schlereth, who announced that he was leaving Bristol on Tuesday.

I'm excited to announce that starting today 7/11/17 I have moved to @FS1 as a studio analyst. Truly blessed to have this opportunity. — mark schlereth (@markschlereth) July 11, 2017

Michael McCarthy of the Sporting News has sources telling him that Schlereth, a three-time Super Bowl champion with the Broncos who had worked at ESPN since 2001, is close with Horowitz and that the move has been in the works for months, well before Fox Sports sacked Horowitz. Schlereth made his Fox Sports 1 debut Tuesday, appearing on “Undisputed” with Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe, his former Broncos teammate.

Schlereth jumps to Fox Sports 1 at an uncertain time for the network, which has failed to make much of a dent in ESPN’s viewership advantage even though it has poached a number of high-profile personalities away from Bristol, including Skip Bayless, Colin Cowherd, Jason Whitlock, Chris Broussard and Doug Gottlieb, all in an attempt to beef up its debate-heavy programming. But the man who charted this course as the network’s programming chief — Horowitz — has been forced out, though Fox Sports President Eric Shanks told Sports Business Daily’s John Ourand on Monday that the strategy will remain unchanged.

“Everyone here has set this strategy and vision,” Shanks told Ourand. “We have the playbook right in front of us. We are recommitting ourselves to execute the playbook that we started.”

That playbook includes a video-centric future for FoxSports.com after the company recently laid off at least 20 writers and editors, with the goal of remaking the site into a site anchored by clips from the network’s television offerings.

“That was a strategic decision totally endorsed by me and the entire company,” Shanks said. “Our unique consumer proposition is that we make premium video.”