The Big3, a new 3-on-3 basketball league co-owned by rapper Ice Cube, has agreed to move its championship from Las Vegas’s T-Mobile Arena to the MGM Grand, freeing the venue for the highly anticipated megafight between UFC star Conor McGregor and undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather on Aug. 26.

The Big3 made the announcement online on Tuesday, noting the league’s championship game will air at 4 p.m. ET, leaving plenty of time before the bout between the two loudmouth fighters happens later in the evening.

Everybody's a winner in Vegas! #BiG3 @MGMGrand Garden, Aug 26, 4p ET LIVE on FOX // Mayweather v. McGregor @TMobileArena later that night. pic.twitter.com/LRQcyx1POI — BIG3 (@thebig3) July 11, 2017

The announcement settles weeks of debate about how the two entities would resolve the scheduling conflict. The fight’s promoters desperately wanted to book the T-Mobile Arena over the MGM Grand because it can accommodate an additional 2,000 or more spectators. The Big3, meanwhile, had already booked the venue for its Aug. 26 final.

On Tuesday, Ice Cube and the Big3’s other co-founder, Jeff Kwatinetz, said in a statement that the two parties came to solution after Mayweather Promotions and UFC presented to them a “generous offer that we could not refuse.”

“We are happy we could work together to create an opportunity for our fans to experience both events, making August 26 the most exciting day in sports and entertainment Las Vegas has ever seen,” the founders added, not giving any hint of what the offer entailed.

UFC President Dana White, meanwhile, lauded the Big3 for its “willingness to work together” to resolve the conflict.

As of Tuesday afternoon, T-Mobile Arena had not yet added the Mayweather-McGregor fight to its website.