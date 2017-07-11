

Mohamed Bamba’s path to Texas was cleared by the NCAA. (@JeffEisenberg on Twitter)

Late last month, the half brother of highly regarded Texas men’s basketball recruit Mohamed Bamba posted a rambling, profane, 22-minute video to Facebook that accused Bamba of accepting illicit money, trips and other benefits from an adviser named Greer Love.

“Long story short, we let some guy into our family named Greer Love,” Ibrahim Johnson said in the video, which now appears to have been deleted. “This guy, Greer Love, he’s the vice president at Huron Capital Group, which is some financial group in Detroit. He’s a financial adviser, basically. He was Mo’s teacher back in the fourth grade or whatever, but long story short, now he’s Mo’s pimp. Mo’s his, basically.”

Johnson went on to say he had reported his brother to the NCAA, promising that Bamba would be ineligible to play for Shaka Smart at Texas this season. But on Tuesday, the NCAA issued a short statement in which it said Bamba and Love did nothing wrong.

The NCAA went on to explain that Love gave similar benefits to other kids and that Love’s charity did not increase when Bamba became regarded as a highly sought recruit:

In this case, the relationship between the SA and Mr. Love developed when the SA was in 4th grade through an after school mentoring program. Although the mentoring program had both an academic and athletics purpose, their relationship was not established based on the SA’s ability or reputation as an athlete. Further, the pattern of communication between the SA and Mr. Love has been continuous and the benefits provided to the SA have been consistent since the establishment of their relationship. In addition, Mr. Love has a consistent, established pattern of providing comparable benefits to other individuals (and family of individuals) who were also a part of the mentoring program and most of which are pursuing nonathletic career paths/opportunities. Therefore, based on the information provided, the benefits provided to the SA by Mr. Love are not in violation of NCAA amateurism rules. Further, any future benefits provided to the SA by Mr. Love are permissible provided the pattern of such benefits remain consistent. Finally, there is no evidence in the facts provided that Mr. Love meets the definition of an agent for purposes of NCAA rules.

Love defended his actions after Johnson released the Facebook video, saying he had known Bamba for nine years after the Harlem native took part in an after-school program Love founded. He said Bamba “asked me to guide him and help coordinate the logistics of his recruitment” and that he cleared any assistance he gave the 7-footer with a former NCAA compliance officer. Texas also issued a similar statement.

Johnson’s motives, meanwhile, were seen as less than sterling: The former college basketball player reportedly had been removed from Bamba’s recruitment process by his own family because they were worried about NCAA compliance issues.

Bamba is ranked as the nation’s No. 2 college basketball recruit by 247 Sports and seems destined for the NBA lottery after his mandated one college season.