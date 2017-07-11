

Mookie Betts got himself to the All-Star Game in unique fashion. (Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Mookie Betts, the all-star outfielder for the Boston Red Sox, took his talents to the skies Sunday, piloting his first jet to Miami for Tuesday night’s All-Star Game.

After Boston’s loss against the Rays in Tampa, Betts, 24, flew to Miami to make his second all-star appearance. And he wasn’t alone in his adventure.

First time flying a jet. Let me know if you need to be somewhere! I got you!! ✈️ 😉#CirrusAircraft A post shared by Mookie Betts (@mookiebetts) on Jul 9, 2017 at 4:04pm PDT

Tampa Bay pitcher Chris Archer gave up a leadoff homer to Betts earlier in the day, then hitched a ride in Betts’ Cirrus VisionJet. Archer still wasn’t over the home run, but the two — who share an agent — made it safely to Miami.

“I wasn’t in a good mood because he homered off me in his first at-bat, then he says he operates the plane on takeoffs,” Archer told the New York Post. “Sure, I had some question marks. There is a video of me looking pretty nervous. He told me he is really good in video games flying planes.”

Mookie really can do it all. I'm still mad at that leadoff homer, btw. @mookiebetts #visionjet A post shared by Chris Archer (@chrisarcher22) on Jul 9, 2017 at 2:55pm PDT

Along with Betts and Archer in the VisionJet was a certified Cirrus pilot. He and Betts took turns piloting the aircraft, per ESPN.

“It just turns out that Mookie is good at everything,” Archer said. “He is a 300 bowler. He can do a Rubik’s Cube in like two minutes. I heard he can sing. Everything he does, he is just spectacular.”

I'm still mad at mookie. But I'm putting my faith in him right now. He's flying this thing pic.twitter.com/LBfORtrT5k — Chris Archer (@ChrisArcher22) July 9, 2017

Betts will start for the American League and bat ninth Tuesday night. Archer, 28, was selected to his second all-star team as a replacement player. While Archer pitched on Sunday (108 pitches), the Tampa Bay Times reported he is available to pitch Tuesday.

“I’m one of six,” Archer said. “I definitely feel like I’m in that class, but proving it is another thing. Thinking you are a part of it and going out and proving it are two different things. I feel very fortunate and grateful that I’m a part of that group.”