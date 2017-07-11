Jason Lockhart finally goes home after three weeks and seven surgeries. (Image via Facebook)

The son of former Braves player Keith Lockhart was released from the hospital this week, 21 days after being admitted for what at first appeared to be just a broken nose suffered during a youth baseball game.

Jason Lockhart’s injury, however, turned out to be a lot more complicated to treat than anticipated after doctors found out that the ball that hit him in the face during the June 17 game in South Carolina also lacerated arteries in his nose. This made it so that even with a slight cough or sneeze, Lockhart began bleeding uncontrollably.

To repair the damage, doctors at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta had to take drastic measures, including at one point placing the 15-year-old into a paralytic state and putting him on life support so that he’d be unable to set off another bout of dangerous bleeding.

In total, Lockhart underwent seven surgeries during his three-week hospital stay, according to Lockhart’s father, who announced on Sunday that although his son was still recovering, doctors deemed him well enough to return home.

So happy to report that after 7 surgeries and 21 days in the hospital, Jason is finally heading home! #answeredprayers — Keith Lockhart (@klocky7) July 9, 2017

Lockhart’s 20-year-old sister Sydney also celebrated her younger brother’s release, posting a longer essay on Facebook, along with a video of Lockhart walking out of the hospital and photos of him in the back of a car.

really exciting news: Sunday, July 9, 2017TODAY IS THE DAY! Sweet Jason is headed home! We (and all of you) have… Posted by Sydney Lockhart on Sunday, July 9, 2017

“How wonderful it feels to all be under the same roof,” Sydney Lockhart wrote. “Thank you for the countless prayers. We are now praying that Jason’s body continues to recover and heal fully without any more bumps along the way.”