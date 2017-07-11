In a normally hushed poker room at the main event of the World Series of Poker on Sunday, things took a turn for the worst as a screaming match broke out between two poker players.

According to Poker News, Lazaro Hernandez and Tony Bracy got into a heated argument after Bracy noticed Hernandez had been texting several times during the main event. Bracy then asked the dealer to take control of the table. That sparked an outraged Hernandez to jump out of his chair and yell at Bracy. That’s when things really escalated.

In an interview afterward with ESPN2, Bracy said, “The guy just loses his mind. He said, ‘Talk to me like a man.’ He doesn’t know what the hell … the next thing we know, he says ‘let’s go outside’ uses the n-word, and all this other crap … so, once I said something, it escalated, he said let’s go outside and fight, I called him fat, and [told him to go] eat a Twinkie. Of course I ain’t going to keep my mouth shut.”

Both players were escorted from the table by security personnel. Hernandez was given a three-round penalty and told he’d be disqualified for further comments at the table. Bracy got a one-round penalty. Hernandez and Bracy were then allowed to return to the table, seated two chairs apart.

Bracy, from Sacramento, finished 38th in last year’s tournament.