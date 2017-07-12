It turns out the 393rd time was the charm for 21-year-old Atlanta Hawks fan Ben McCleskey. In 2015, a young woman named Avery Armstrong became his 393rd match on the popular dating app Tinder and so he decided to take her to the Hawks’ Swipe Right Night, a theme night held on Jan. 7, 2015, that had the Hawks promoting love as much as basketball.

That may sound cheesy, but it really did work for McCleskey and Armstrong, 23. Both students at Shorter University at the time, the pair went to the game together and the rest is (browser) history.

Had 2 surprise my favorite tinder match @averylarmstrong 4 game 5. Finals week can't stop @ATLHawks date night! #393 pic.twitter.com/bDKdK32e7R — Ben Mccleskey (@BMccleskeyNRP) April 30, 2015

Their love connection made headlines in several local media outlets, including the Atlanta Journal Constitution, which ended up telling Hawks chief executive Steve Koonin, who was so thrilled by the match that he offered to host and pay for McCleskey and Armstrong’s wedding should they ever decide to marry.

“My treat,” he said then.

Well, guess what? After several more Hawks games, two solid years of dating and a new baby born in February, the couple announced last week that they are planning to wed and they have not forgotten about Koonin’s promise.

Hey @ATLHawks remember when you said you'd pay for mine + @BMccleskeyNRP wedding? Well the 3 of us are ready-we hope the offer still stands! pic.twitter.com/3y5U7aRiZK — Avery Armstrong (@averylarmstrong) July 7, 2017

Luckily for them, it appears Koonin is a man of his word. On Tuesday he told NBA.com he was “super excited” to hear the news and reiterated that the Hawks would be happy to make this wedding happen.

“I will absolutely make good on my promise for the Hawks to host your wedding,” he said (via NBA.com). “We can’t wait to start making plans and meet your new little one.” Janet A. Smith, a team spokeswoman, told The Post in an email that the Hawks will “begin discussions with Ben and Avery on the wedding details” next week.

The couple seems excited.