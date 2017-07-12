

DeAngelo Williams won’t be wearing a Panthers or Cowboys uniform anytime soon. (Ralph Lauer/Associated Press)

In an appearance last week on a podcast hosted by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, free agent running back DeAngelo Williams said that four NFL teams were an “automatic no” for him. At the time, he wouldn’t reveal the identity of that off-putting quartet, but he rejoined Schefter’s podcast Wednesday and … let’s just say that Cowboys fans won’t be thrilled.

That’s right, Dallas is among the four teams for which Williams won’t be signing a contract, joining the Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars. The veteran back’s antipathy for the Cowboys stems from his childhood as a 49ers fan, and also his disdain for Dallas’s fan base.

“My fandom for the team I was raised as will not allow me to go to the Cowboys,” Williams told Schefter. “I’m an ’80s baby, I was born in 1983, and the 49ers ruled the ’80s. The Cowboys somewhat did something in the ’90s — I even refuse to give them that, as a Niners fan.

“Now I’m just always loyal to the team that signs my checks,” he added with a chuckle.

Williams said he had “a great depiction of the Cowboys’ fan base,” claiming that, as Dallas went 13-3 in the regular season last year and won the NFC East, its supporters “were on cloud nine. You couldn’t tell them anything because they were going to win the ‘ship — that’s all they said. Fans just got extremely super-annoying.

“Then, the minute they lose, they either got cheated, somebody was hurt — the excuses start flowing,” he continued. “It’s just amazing to me. That fan base, just in general, they can’t handle defeat. Still, to this day, they say that the Dez Bryant catch against the Green Bay Packers was a catch!”

As for the Panthers, Williams, who played the past two seasons for the Steelers and had previously indicated he’d be happy to return to Pittsburgh, told Schefter that he wasn’t interested in a homecoming with the team with which he spent his first nine years. Having been released by Carolina in 2015, Williams said, “I had no problems with getting fired, but there are things that went on there that I didn’t like — and I still don’t like to this day.”

“There’s no point in me going back there,” he added. “You’re an ex for a reason, right? You don’t go back to exes, and that’s just where I’m at there.”

As far as the Browns and Jaguars went, Williams explained that he didn’t like their lack of success, particularly in Cleveland. The Browns “don’t have a history of winning,” he said.

“I’m not really sure about all of the championships they won before the Super Bowl was the Super Bowl, but in my lifetime, I haven’t seen them have a winning season,” Williams said. The Browns have had eight winning seasons since 1983, but only three since 1989, the most recent being a 10-6 campaign in 2007.

Regarding Jacksonville, Williams said his “fondest memory” of the franchise was former running back Fred Taylor. “I can’t think of anything positive about that organization, outside of the fact that they have pools in the stadium,” he added.

In contrast to the Browns and Jaguars, Williams acknowledged that “the Cowboys, they win.” But he noted of a franchise that has a 2-8 postseason record since 1998, “They just don’t ever show up during the playoffs. They always disappear in the playoffs.”

When asked why he thought Cowboys had problems in postseason, Williams told Schefter, “There’s no pressure on you to win regular season games, other than you don’t know how many wins it’s going to take you to get into the postseason. Well, you do know, once you’re in the postseason, that one loss will put you out. And I think that that pressure is just the right amount of pressure to bust their pipes.”

Apparently, Williams isn’t feeling a ton of pressure, at the moment at least, to get a job in the NFL, or he might not have been so ready to rule out an eighth of the league. He said to Schefter that he would “sit here” until one of “those other [28] teams calls.”