Not everyone was amused. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/Associated Press)

Wednesday brought us the 25th ESPY awards (I know, I can’t believe it, either), and host Peyton Manning didn’t go 25 seconds into the show before starting to roast people. He made fun of John Cena, last year’s emcee, as well as previous hosts, his brother Eli, the Knicks and many more, but the two-time Super Bowl champion got his biggest reaction with a joke about Kevin Durant.

Well, Manning got a huge reaction from everyone in the room at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles except for one attendee. Durant sat in stony-faced silence, apparently not amused at all.

And what was the ribbing that elicited such a noteworthy non-reaction? Manning said that the U.S. Olympic women’s gymnastics team “was so dominant that Kevin Durant told me he wants to play for them next year.” Take a look at how that went over:

Russell Westbrook didn’t offer much of a reaction, either, but it appeared that he might have been trying to hide a smile. On the other hand, Durant’s expression was so determinedly placid that some wondered if he was part of the act.

Durant, of course, famously jilted Westbrook and the Thunder in free agency last year for the Warriors, joining a team that had just won an NBA-record 73 regular season games and come within a dramatic Game 7 ending of winning two straight Finals. He gained a large measure of vindication by not only helping Golden State avenge last year’s painful loss to Cleveland, but by earning Finals MVP honors in the process (Durant also went on to win a Best Championship Performance ESPY Wednesday), only to be reduced by Manning to a line he may have thought had long ago lost its punch.

The ferocity of that line hit home for many observers, though, as the Internet lit up with much more animated reactions than that offered by Durant.

If it makes Durant feel any better, at least it’s not like anyone can say, “Poor KD, he just can’t win.” Still, the superstar forward, who took many millions less than he could have this offseason to help the Warriors, couldn’t have been thrilled about taking a huge “L” on national TV Wednesday.